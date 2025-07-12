Second arrest made in connection with deadly shooting near Washington elementary school

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A second arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting near an elementary school in Washington.

Police continue to investigate the death of Nasstylejah Wilkerson, now filing new charges against a man they say was always a person of interest.

William Howell now faces homicide and conspiracy charges.

Wilkerson was shot several times near John F. Kennedy Catholic Elementary School. He later died in a hospital.

Wilkerson’s half-brother, Trevon McCrary, was arrested in May and charged with homicide in this case. Police believe he was the shooter that day.

Both Howell and McCrary were taken into custody in Allegheny County.

A witness told police she saw her neighbor’s car leaving the scene. That vehicle was later found abandoned at a grocery store parking lot in South Fayette Township. Surveillance video showed two men getting out and walking away.

Detectives say Howell appears to have been the getaway driver in the shooting. The car belonged to a woman who had loaned it to McCrary.

Court documents show Howell was on parole at the time, and his ankle monitor put him at the scene, and where the vehicle was abandoned.

Howell is expected to be brought back to Washington next week to face these charges. Under Pennsylvania law, even if he only drove the getaway car, he could face the same penalties as the accused shooter.

