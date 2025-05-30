Washington County homicide suspect arrested in McKeesport

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The man who police believe is responsible for the deadly shooting of Nasstylejah Wilkerson near an elementary has been arrested.

Trevon McCrary, 30, was picked up by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, McKeesport Police and City of Washington Police in McKeesport Friday morning.

McCrary is charged with criminal homicide, recklessly endangering another person and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The City of Washington police filed charged against McCrary in April and an arrest warrant was granted.

Chief Steve Devenney says that while processing the crime scene for evidence, investigators identified and found a vehicle of interest. The “amount of evidence collected” in the first 24 hours after the crime is why police felt they had “enough information” to apply for an arrest warrant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

