2nd man charged in Dravosburg school van crash that killed 15-year-old student sentenced to prison

The second man charged in a race that ended in a deadly school van crash has been sentenced to prison.

Judge Bruce Beemer sentenced Andrew Voigt to 16 months to 4 and a half years in prison for his involvement in the crash that killed Serra Catholic High School student Samantha Kalkbrenner, and the injuries to 4 other students who were on the way to school two years ago.

Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca was inside the classroom, where Voigt appeared to be stunned by the judge’s decision. When the deputies tried to put handcuffs on him, he could barely stand and almost fell forward. He looked as if he were about to faint and was eventually escorted to jail.

Samantha Kalkbrenner

Voigt was found guilty of five counts of reckless endangerment and several other charges at the end of May.

He has been out on bond since he was charged, after he and another man, William Soliday, were racing on Richland Avenue in Dravosburg during the morning rush hour in September of 2023, as students were on the way to school.

They were driving close to 100 miles per hour on the busy road.

Soliday was sentenced to up to 12 years in prison earlier this year, since his car wrecked into the school van and caused Samantha to be thrown from the school van, and the van to fall on top of her, killing her.

After the crash, Voigt left the scene, drove home & removed identifying bumper stickers from his car, and then went to work.

