Second person killed in Westmoreland County house fire identified

ARNOLD, Pa. — The second person killed in an overnight house fire in Westmoreland County has been identified.

Latecia R. Murphy, 38, died at UPMC Mercy around 2 a.m. Thursday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Shakeeta Murphy, 39, was also killed.

The fire in the 1900 block of Kenneth Avenue in Arnold was first reported at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Four people were taken to hospitals from the scene, though two later died.

Firefighters say the fire started in a second-story bedroom. It is being investigated by the state fire marshal.

Arnold Fire Chief Eric Gartley said the fire was intense and left firefighters with little visibility.

One victim jumped from a third-story window to try and escape, Gartley said, and another was taken from a rear bedroom and given CPR.

