Senior high-rise left without air conditioning on multiple days of scorching heat for second time

PITTSBURGH — July has been a very challenging and hot month for tenants living in Ebenezer Towers, a senior high-rise in the Hill District that has been without air conditioning for several days.

This is not the first time this has happened. Earlier this month, residents faced similar issues as temperatures soared above 90 degrees.

“My brother keeps saying, ‘Sandy, get our mother out of here, please get her out,’” said Cassandra (Sandy), the daughter of a tenant living in Ebenezer Towers.

Cassandra’s 104-year-old mother resides in the building, and on Wednesday, her mother’s apartment was a sweltering 87 degrees at 11:30 a.m. Unfortunately, her unit was not the only one without air conditioning. For the past month, tenants in Ebenezer Towers have experienced extended periods without cooling.

“It doesn’t make sense; something needs to be done. This building is old, the generators are old, but no one seems to be paying serious attention to what’s going on,” Cassandra remarked.

On July 7, Channel 11 News reported that a malfunctioning pump, which pushes cold air into the building, needed to be replaced. Building officials confirmed at that time that the part had been ordered and that air conditioning would be restored. However, three weeks later, the air conditioning is again malfunctioning, leaving residents without cooling for five days.

“I have two fans blowing on her, but she is still warm,” Cassandra explained when asked how she was keeping her mother cool. State Representative Aerion Abney’s office provided those fans as a temporary solution. Abney, who represents the district, also sent a letter to the building’s board on July 25, requesting their immediate attention, but he stated that he has not received a response.

“If I’m not getting a response back, considering my position and platform, I can only imagine the complaints the residents have made that have gone unanswered,” Abney explained. He also mentioned that his office has received multiple complaints about the building that extend beyond just the broken air conditioning, which has led him to request an investigation.

“I am reaching out to the State’s Attorney General’s Office to bring this to their attention. Additionally, I’ve contacted our State Department of Aging to see if they can investigate this building,” he shared.

Cassandra told Channel 11 News that her family plans to relocate her mother due to the ongoing issues. “It’s crazy and ridiculous. Whoever is in charge needs to come forward and explain why the situation is so dire.”

The Ebenezer Development Corporation, a local non-profit, manages the property. However, when Channel 11 News attempted to contact them, no one was available to address these pressing issues.

