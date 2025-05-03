Seniors at Wilkinsburg high-rise feeling impact of days-long power outage

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The widespread power outages are really hurting a group of seniors at a local high-rise.

The Douglas Plaza Apartment complex in Wilkinsburg houses hundreds of people. Residents tell Channel 11 they’ve been forgotten.

“You have two buildings here with probably 600 or more residents and half of them are disabled,” Brandi Whitecloud said. She was there to pick up her mother.

“My mom has arthritis, so she cannot physically get out unless she’s on an elevator,” she said.

Donna Terry lives on the eighth floor and has had multiple spinal surgeries in recent years.

“It’s hard for me to climb those steps. I have to take breaths to get up the steps,” she said.

So far, no answers from the property manager on help or potential alternative accommodations. We couldn’t get ahold of them, neither can Wilkinsburg’s mayor.

“The problem is, when you try to call management, there’s no direct number, just a whole bunch of ‘leave a message’ with no call back. I’ve even called the emergency line for them,” Mayor Dontae Comans told Channel 11.

He also said he’s been in touch with the Red Cross and there is a case manager working on the situation.

“It hurts so bad that we don’t have nothing up here. These people are suffering,” Donna Terry said.

