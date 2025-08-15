Sentence handed to Connellsville father convicted of exposing his 18-month-old child to drugs

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A Connellsville father convicted of exposing his 18-month-old child to drugs was handed his sentence Friday.

Lawrence Serratta Jr., 33, will serve seven to 14 years in prison, according to the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office. A jury had convicted him in June of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Connellsville father charged after baby put stamp bag in his mouth, became unresponsive, police say

Officials say Serratta exposed the child to multiple illegal substances, including fentanyl. The child reportedly overdosed but survived.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group