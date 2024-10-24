Seven Fields man sentenced for cocaine, firearm violations

SEVEN FIELDS, Pa. — A man from Seven Fields was sentenced to nearly nine years in prison for cocaine and gun violations.

Durrell Fortson, 45, was sentenced to 106 months in prison for his convictions of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of that drug trafficking crime.

The Department of Justice said that on Nov. 16, 2022, Fortson was pulled over. During the traffic stop, a drug K-9 conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle and alerted an officer to the presence of controlled substances.

A search warrant was granted for the car, during which officers uncovered two gallon-sized bags of cocaine, two kilogram wrappers with cocaine residue, a digital scale and a .40 caliber handgun loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition which was later found to be stolen, officials said.

