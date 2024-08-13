Several lawsuits filed after Youngstown building explosion

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Residents of the building in Youngstown, Ohio that exploded in May are suing Enbridge Gas and the owners of the Realty Building

NBC affiliate WFMJ reports all of the lawsuits were filed on behalf of at least one resident of the Realty Tower apartments, who lived on the building’s upper levels.

The suits say residents suffered from injuries, property damage and lost wages.

A third lawsuit, filed on behalf of 22 residents, says the building owners, Yo Properties 47 LLC and LY Property Management, failed to secure the premises after regaining control of the property.

Penn Hills native Akil Drake died in the explosion. his family is suing the property owners and Enbridge Gas for wrongful death.

