Sewickley theater holds ‘Taygate’ to kick off its first showing of Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ movie

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — A “Taygate” kicked the first showing of Taylor Swift’s movie “The Eras Tour” at the Lindsay Theater in Sewickley.

Brigitte Thimons and Marlowe Wentz may have missed the opportunity to see Taylor Swift in concert at Acrisure Stadium this summer, but the 11-year-old Swiftie will still get to experience it in the theater.

“I started looking for tickets but they were already sold out,” Wentz said.

“We didn’t get to go on the tour but we can go here and act like we were,” Thimons said.

That excitement is just one of the reasons The Lindsay Theater was focused on getting the movie to Sewickley.

“We jumped at the opportunity to screen it here, because we knew that a lot of our audience members were not able to watch the concert and this is the best alternative,” said Carolina Thor, the CEO of the Lindsay Theater.

Dozens of fans enjoyed a special “Taygate” equipped with a friendship bracelet trading station and red carpet before grabbing their seats for the show.!

The Lindsay Theater plans to screen the film until the first weekend in November.

