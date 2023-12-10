Shaler police collecting toys for annual ‘Presents from Police’ event

SHALER, Pa. — The Shaler Township Police Department is again participating in a toy drive supporting children around Pittsburgh and needs some help from the community.

Shaler is one of several departments gathering gifts for “Presents from Police,” an annual event founded by an Aspinwall police officer in 2011. They’re asking the community to come into the station this Monday-Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to drop off new, unwrapped toys.

Officers will then take those toys to Children’s Hospital, Sun Rise School in Monroeville and The Children’s Institute in Shadyside.

All donations must be dropped off by Thursday.

