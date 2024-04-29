Sharpsburg fire under investigation by Allegheny County Fire Marshal

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — Half of the building on Fifth Street in Sharpsburg that went up in flames Sunday evening has now been demolished. Hundreds, if not thousands of bricks are scattered around the lot where two of four apartments once stood.

Channel 11 confirmed the Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating what started the fire. At this time, the cause hasn’t been determined.

The flames that engulfed the building were so intense the heat twisted metal and blackened portions of the structure. Even the siding on houses on the other side of the street melted.

“Oh Jesus, it looks like a war zone,” Ted Harchick said to Channel 11. “Unbelievable how it collapsed.”

Ted Harchick owned the building up until about two years ago when he sold it to another man who owns several properties and businesses in Sharpsburg.

Harchick says he hopes the mess left behind is cleaned up and rebuilt into something better for the community.

“It’s sad,” Harchick said. “Sharpsburg needs the tax base. Vacant lots are not going to give any revenue to the community.”

Jennifer Blackwell lives nearby and called 911.

“It’s very scary because I live so close and this could happen to literally anyone’s house,” Blackwell said.

Neighbors told Channel 11 News that someone was working on the building Sunday before it burned to the ground.

The building owner just told Sharpsburg Council last month that he planned to transform the duplex into an Airbnb and was working to get permits and variants approved.

