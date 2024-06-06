‘She brought the sunshine’: 73-year-old retires from Butler McDonald’s after 31 years

BUTLER, Pa. — A Butler County McDonald’s said goodbye to a beloved and tenured employee Wednesday.

Martha Kennedy worked the drive-thru for 31 years, welcoming each car and customer with a cheerful smile and friendly greeting.

Kennedy served her last McDonald’s order Wednesday.

“Martha has been part of the secret sauce at McDonald’s of Greater Butler Mart,” said McDonald’s Owner/Operator Meghan Sweeney. “Customers visit just to chat with Martha – and generations of co-workers have grown up around her. Everyone has a fond memory of Martha!”

Kennedy said her all-time favorite McDonald’s menu item was the Grilled Chicken sandwich. Since that product has been discontinued, her go-to lunch choice is the Quarter Pounder with Cheese.

“We’re so grateful for all that Martha did for McDonald’s,” said Sweeney. “She brought the sunshine every day she worked.”

