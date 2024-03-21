Sheetz holding hiring events at all Pennsylvania locations, looking to hire nearly 800 employees

Sheetz will be hosting hiring events and on-the-spot interviews at all of its Pennsylvania locations next week.

The events will be held on Wednesday, March 27 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending will need to apply for a store position at www.jobs.sheetz.com online before arriving. Once you arrive at the event, you will check in at the cash register.

In addition to its Pennsylvania locations, Sheetz is also holding hiring events at all of its locations across its six-state footprint and aiming to hire 2,200 employees company-wide.

