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Sheetz looks to hire 500 employees in Pennsylvania

By WPXI.com News Staff
Sheetz looks to hire 500 employees in Pennsylvania Sheetz is looking to hire 500 new employees in Pennsylvania. (Sheetz)
By WPXI.com News Staff

Sheetz is looking to hire 500 new employees in Pennsylvania.

The restaurant and convenience chain said it will hold hiring events with on-the-spot interviews on Wednesday.

The events will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all 315 locations across the Commonwealth.

Sheetz is looking to hire:

  • Store Team Members: Prepare Made-to-Order® food in the kitchen, provide Total Customer Focus at the register, and maintain store cleanliness.
  • Supervisors: Prioritize in-store tasks, delegate effectively, and foster a positive work culture.
  • Assistant Managers: Lead and manage day-to-day store operations in the manager’s absence, ensure fully staffed stores, and foster positive relationships with employees and the community.

Anyone interested in attending a hiring event is asked to first put in an application online.

In total, Sheetz is hoping to hire 1,540 employees company-wide.

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