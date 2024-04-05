Sheetz ranks in top 60 of Fortune’s best companies to work for

PITTSBURGH — Fortune magazine has announced its list of the 100 best companies to work for this year, and a local company made the list!

Sheetz ranked 60th on the list with the following statistics:

55% women employees

27% employees who are minorities

1,642 United States job openings

84 days fully paid maternity leave

10 days fully paid paternity leave

10 days full paid adoptive leave

Paid days off for volunteering

Fortune set up its Trust Index survey that takes a look at what its editors believe are the main topics that create “great workplaces — key behaviors that drive trust in management, connection with colleagues, and loyalty to the company.”

The survey has 60 statements using a five-point scale and two open-ended questions that are tallied to come up with the list.

“The best companies create great work experiences not just for management, but also for their part-time employees on the front lines, for those who’ve just joined and those who’ve spent their whole career there, for every race and ethnicity, gender, neurotype, or other demographic in the organization—we look at it all. Companies with the broadest set of employees who report positive workplace experience receive the highest rankings on lists,” Fortune said.

To see the complete list, visit Fortune.com.

