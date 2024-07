SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Shenango Township man died in a lawn mowing accident Monday.

The accident happened in the 500 block of Rose Stop Road at around 6 p.m.

The victim, George Koprivnak Jr., 75, was found down a ravine with the mower on top of him, the Lawrence County coroner said. He was mowing his own property.

