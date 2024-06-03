Shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Shore near popular restaurants leave people who live nearby uneasy

PITTSBURGH — The North Shore was jammed-packed on Saturday for the Kenny Chesney concert. Thousands of people filled parking lots, restaurants, and bars. Michaela Rittenhouse said she had a lot of fun with her friends.

“Saturday we were tailgating all day. We came in at like twelve. It was a huge crowd of people,” Rittenhouse said.

However, it was a scary ending to a fun day. Not long after the concert was over, police said a man was shot multiple times in the chest and arm around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

The victim’s friends drove him to the hospital and they told police they were hanging out in a courtyard area near popular restaurants when someone opened fire.

“It’s so terrifying because I feel like this area is a pretty safe area for the most part and to think there are so many people around this area out until 2:30 a.m., it’s a little concerning,” Rittenhouse said.

Police said they found 20 shell casings of different calibers on scene and a trail of blood. People who live nearby said this is shocking.

“That’s surprising that something like that would happen,” Alyssa Gaefke said.

People have a lot of questions as to what led up to the shooting. Anna Kelly said it’s normally safe around the North Shore and said this gives her an uneasy feeling.

”I think it’s concerning that somebody was shot. I agree we both are down here pretty often, and I never really felt unsafe,” Anna Kelly said.

“Definitely feel like you have to be on watch and definitely be careful,” Rittenhouse said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Pittsburgh Police.

