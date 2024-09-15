Shots fired at juveniles playing at park in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Police say shots were fired at juveniles at a park in Aliquippa.

Officers were called to the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Jefferson Street on Sunday at 4:20 p.m.

A woman was reporting that her son and his friends had been shot at while playing basketball at a nearby park.

The mother told police the kids said a man driving a black Jeep had fired the shots.

Witnesses were able to support this claim and Ring Doorbell footage obtained at a nearby house also showed this happening.

None of the juveniles were hit. Their exact ages are unknown at this time.

Officers say they know the name of the suspect but have not released it at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aliquippa Police Department at 724-775-0880.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group