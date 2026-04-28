Showers continue through Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — It’ll be mostly cloudy and breezy at times this afternoon, with highs around 70 degrees. A few stray showers can’t be ruled out.

Clouds increase tonight with lows dropping into the 50s.

Rain is expected to develop by Wednesday morning. Showers will continue intermittently throughout the day with gusty winds. A few thunderstorms are possible in the morning and again in the afternoon.

An isolated strong to severe storm could be possible. Rainfall will be steady at times, creating reduced visibility and ponding on the roads. Temperatures will stay around 60 degrees throughout the day.

Behind this system comes much cooler air for the end of the work week; highs will only make it to the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s into the start of the next weekend.

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