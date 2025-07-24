Showers on the way after hot, humid Friday evening

PITTSBURGH — Hot, humid weather sticks around Friday, along with scattered showers and storms that could bring heavy downpours and localized flooding.

A few scattered showers will be possible early in the day, with a better chance for storms developing after lunch and into the evening. Some areas could see several rounds of storms, which could increase the threat of flash flooding.

Scattered showers and storms stick around Saturday and Sunday, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Any thunderstorm through the weekend could bring heavy rain from time to time.

