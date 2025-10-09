Single-lane restrictions planned for I-79 in Robinson and Kennedy townships

PennDOT has announced single-lane restrictions on I-79 in Robinson and Kennedy townships, scheduled for Friday night through Saturday morning.

These restrictions are necessary to allow crews to conduct bridge seal replacement work. The work will affect both northbound and southbound lanes of I-79, with traffic shifts occurring during the specified times.

For northbound I-79, the work will take place on the structure carrying traffic over Route 60 Moon Run/Crafton (Exit 60).

In the southbound direction, the work will occur on the structure carrying traffic over Campbells Run Road, just south of the I-376 West/Airport/Beaver (Exit 59B) off-ramp.

The lane restrictions will be in place from 7:00 p.m. Friday night until 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning, weather permitting.

Drivers traveling on I-79 in the affected areas should plan for potential delays and consider alternate routes during the overnight work period.

