Site improvement project at Point State Park is 45% complete, DCNR says

PITTSBURGH — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced that the site improvement project at Point State Park is 45% complete and on schedule to finish by 2026.

Caliber Contracting Services, Inc., the contractor for the project, will begin replacing the concrete surface of the ramp from Point State Park to the Fort Pitt Pedestrian walkway on September 15, 2025. The closure is expected to last until October 3, 2025.

During the ramp replacement, the Fort Pitt Pedestrian bridge will be closed inbound and outbound. Alternative routes have been provided for visitors to navigate the area. Outbound travelers can use the Monongahela Wharf to the Smithfield Street Bridge, then proceed west along the South Shore segment of the Three Rivers Heritage Trail. Inbound travelers should continue east along the South Shore segment to the Smithfield Street Bridge, then head west to the Monongahela Wharf.

Despite the closure, the Fort Pitt Museum and the Fort Pitt Block House will remain open throughout the duration of the project. DCNR has approved the schedule and will provide periodic updates as the project progresses.

