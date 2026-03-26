Skenes knocked early, Pirates drubbed on Opening Day; Lowe makes big impression

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Normally, a two-homer performance on Opening Day would be the headline.

But overshadowing Brandon Lowe’s two-homer game was a nightmare bottom of the first inning and a feeble performance from the pitching staff that resulted in an 11-7 loss for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets on Thursday afternoon at Citi Field.

Oneil Cruz’s two misplays in center field in the first inning led to disaster, both for the Pirates and for the unusually-erratic Paul Skenes (0-1). Were they the only reason the Pittsburgh lost? No, but the game could’ve looked much different had he made those plays.

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