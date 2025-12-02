Slick conditions as snow melts, refreezes, colder air on the way after slight warmup

PITTSBURGH — Watch for icy spots overnight and early Wednesday as melting snow refreezes.

Bridges and overpasses will ice up first, but any untreated surface will be slick.

Temperatures will slowly climb above freezing during the day, but even colder air is on the way.

Snow showers return overnight Thursday with light snow expected during the Thursday morning commute.

Most areas will see around 1″ of fresh snow with slightly higher amounts north and east of Pittsburgh. Once again, untreated surfaces will be slick.

Near record cold settles in late Thursday and early Friday with overnight lows currently forecast to drop to 12 degrees.

Wind chills will dip near zero early Friday, so have the extra layers, hats, and gloves ready. Try to limit time outdoors for your pets and watch for frozen pipes.

