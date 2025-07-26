‘Small and really special group’: Steelers name 2025 Hall of Honor class

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced three players who are joining the team’s Hall of Honor this year.

The team named linebacker Joey Porter Sr., center Maurkice Pouncey and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as the 2025 Hall of Honor Class during a ceremony at training camp on Saturday.

Porter was at camp for the announcement, and in a video posted to social media, called the induction “an amazing honor to have.”

Head Coach Mike Tomlin, in a congratulations video, called the 2025 class a “small and really special group.”

The 2025 Hall of Honor Class will be officially inducted on Dec. 14 during the Hall of Honor dinner. They’ll be welcomed at Acrisure Stadium the next day when the Steelers play the Dolphins.

