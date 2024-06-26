SNAP benefits eligible for use on Instacart for Giant Eagle customers

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle customers can now use SNAP benefits when shopping on Instacart, the grocery store chain announced Wednesday.

In addition to accepting EBT payment, Instacart has also integrated Giant Eagle’s myPerks program so that customers can get rewards while shopping.

SNAP participants can shop for groceries from Giant Eagle and Market District on the Instacart website or app for delivery in as fast as an hour. Delivery can also be scheduled in advance.

“Through Instacart, we want to offer every family an affordable and accessible online shopping experience. A core piece of that experience is helping families shop online with any benefits they have, allowing them to extend their food budgets, maximize time savings, and reduce stress,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President and General Manager of Instacart Health. “Through our partnership with Giant Eagle, we’re now offering both loyalty savings and online SNAP acceptance at customers’ fingertips, giving more people the choice to shop online from the local grocer they know, love and trust, with the convenience of same-day delivery.”

Customers can add EBT card information as a form of payment in their profile on Instacart. They can then select how much of their SNAP benefits they’d like to use on each order.

