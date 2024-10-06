Snoop Dogg to join in on Sunday Night Football in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Snoop Dogg is coming to Pittsburgh for Sunday Night Football.

NBC reports that Snoop Dogg will have a broadcast role during the rivalry game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, although the exact role has yet to be announced.

In announcing Snoop’s appearance in the Steel City, Sunday Night Football on NBC posted a years-old photo of Mike Tomlin with the iconic rapper and media personality who’s always been a fan of the black and gold.

You can watch the Steelers tonight on Channel 11. Our coverage starts at 6 p.m. with Countdown to Kick off and continues after the game with the Black & Gold Zone.

