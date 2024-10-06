Local

Snoop Dogg to join in on Sunday Night Football in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: Snoop Dogg attends the premiere Of FX's "Dear Mama" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: Snoop Dogg attends the premiere Of FX's "Dear Mama" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Snoop Dogg is coming to Pittsburgh for Sunday Night Football.

NBC reports that Snoop Dogg will have a broadcast role during the rivalry game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, although the exact role has yet to be announced.

In announcing Snoop’s appearance in the Steel City, Sunday Night Football on NBC posted a years-old photo of Mike Tomlin with the iconic rapper and media personality who’s always been a fan of the black and gold.

You can watch the Steelers tonight on Channel 11. Our coverage starts at 6 p.m. with Countdown to Kick off and continues after the game with the Black & Gold Zone.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 infants die in separate incidents in Pittsburgh, police say
  • High school football player from Beaver County collapses during game, flown to hospital
  • ‘American Pickers’ Frank Fritz’s cause of death announced
  • VIDEO: Former President Trump returns to Butler Farm Show nearly 3 months after assassination attempt
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    ”Countdown

    Most Read