Steelers to take on Cowboys at home in prime time

PITTSBURGH — Get ready for prime time football in Pittsburgh!

The Steelers (3-1) are hosting their historic rival, the Dallas Cowboys (2-2), in a Sunday Night Football matchup that you can watch on Channel 11 at 8:20 p.m.

Both teams have notable injuries heading into the game.

The Steelers are without running back Jaylen Warren, running back Cordarrelle Patterson, tight end MyCole Pruitt and linebacker Alex Highsmith. Russell Wilson is questionable as he continues recovering from a calf injury that’s kept him from playing in any regular season game.

The Cowboys have ruled out defensive end Micah Parsons and wide receiver Brandin Cooks. They’re also going to be missing defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who was put on the injury reserve earlier in the week.

The Steelers did get good injury news on Saturday, as defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who injured his groin on Thursday, was upgraded from questionable to no injury status — meaning he’s expected to start.

To counteract the loss of Warren and Patterson, the Steelers activated Aaron Shampklin, who will service as the No. 2 running back behind Najee Harris.

Channel 11′s Sunday Night Football coverage starts at 6 p.m. with Countdown to Kick off and continues after the game with the Black & Gold Zone.

