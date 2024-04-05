Solar eclipse 2024: How to keep your pets safe during the eclipse

PITTSBURGH — Pets are members of our families. They love us unconditionally, and in turn, we promise to keep them safe. So, Channel 11 wanted to find out what pet owners need to know about the potentially effect of the solar eclipse.

“There’s actually no current research that celestial events like solar eclipses have any direct effect on our companion animals. But we do know there are researchers taking this opportunity to look into what, if any impact these events have on our pets,” said Animal Friends VP of Operations Lauren Leffakis said.

On Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m., the steps you can take to ensure your pet’s safety during the solar eclipse next week.

