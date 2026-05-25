Solemn ceremony at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies honors veterans who’ve passed

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies held its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Sunday.

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Hundreds of people attended to honor veterans who’ve passed, including the thousands buried at the cemetery.

Organizers said the solemn event highlights how special the grounds are to loved ones.

“Everyone that is here has served our country, and just continue to honor them and remember them and their families,” said Darlene Mathis, director of the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

This was the first year that flags were planted at every grave.

Volunteers and outside groups led the effort to put flags at all 16,800 gravesites.

Officials say that will also happen on Veterans Day.

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