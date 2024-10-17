Solera Wine Co. will open October 25 in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH — Solera Wine Co. will open its doors in Lawrenceville on Friday, Oct. 25.

The wine bar and retail shop was first announced in October of last year by Tyler Borne and Aaron Gottesman. The two previously served as general manager and executive chef at the Richard DeShantz-owned Meat and Potatoes between 2022 and 2023, but decided to trade the Cultural District restaurant for the Lawrenceville wine bar to work in a more relaxed environment.

The 4839 Butler St. wine bar will be open from Wednesday to Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. It seats 30 inside and has a larger outdoor space. Wines will be available by the glass or the bottle, as well as to-go. A small snack menu, as well as cocktails, will also be available.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

