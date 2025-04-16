Some concerned that bill created to stop voter fraud will create barriers for legal voters

PITTSBURGH — Supporters of the SAVE Act argue that the measure will help prevent voter fraud by requiring new voters to provide documents to prove their citizenship.

However, some experts disagree, stating that this bill will create obstacles for legal voters.

“This will suppress votes,” said Chris Bonneau, a Political Science Professor at the University of Pittsburgh.

Last week, the U.S. House passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, known as the SAVE Act. This proposed legislation would require voters to register in person and show proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate. Experts argue that this bill is likely to create barriers for eligible citizens.

According to the bill, the only accepted forms of citizenship are:

A REAL ID that indicates the applicant is a citizen.

A valid U.S. passport.

A military ID card with a military record of service that lists the applicant’s birthplace as being in the U.S.

A valid government-issued photo ID that shows the applicant’s birthplace in the U.S.

A valid government-issued photo ID presented alongside a certified birth certificate showing the birthplace in the U.S.

The Center for American Progress estimates that approximately 146 million American citizens do not own a passport. The cost of obtaining a passport ranges from $130 to $250.

“This is not just any identification; this is a very specific and restrictive form of identification that many Americans do not have,” Bonneau said.

Additionally, an estimated 69 million married women who have changed their last names will face hurdles, as the name on their birth certificate may not match the name they use to vote. The SAVE Act’s requirement for in-person registration would eliminate online voter registration, forcing approximately 60 million rural residents to travel significant distances to become eligible to vote.

Supporters of the bill argue that it will ensure non-citizens do not vote in American elections. However, critics, like local Congresswoman Summer Lee, who voted against the bill, contend that it would effectively disenfranchise thousands of Pennsylvania voters.

“Statistically, there is a very small, if not negligible, amount of fraud in our voting system. When it does occur, it is usually caught, but Republicans continue to create this non-issue to pass legislation like this,” Lee said.

The bill has been sent to the Senate for a vote, but Democrats have already vowed to block it.

