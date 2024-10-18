Some North Huntingdon residents could be without service for hours after water main break

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Some North Huntingdon residents could be without water service for hours after a water main break, police said.

The break happened on Larwin Lane at Brownstown Road on Thursday night.

Residents in the area may have little to no water service, and according to North Huntingdon police, the estimated repair is between six and eight hours.

Any residents without service should contact the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County for more information.

