Some North Versailles residents gather to protest closing of Giant Eagle

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Community members in North Versailles are not letting their grocery store close without a fight. A small group protested the upcoming closure of the Giant Eagle on Lincoln Highway on Saturday.

Shoppers stood outside for three hours holding signs that read, “Don’t close our store,” and “Save our store.”

“It’s a neighborhood store and we need to continue to have this here,” said customer John Conners. “It’s a vital part of our community.”

Last week, Giant Eagle announced the grocery store and pharmacy at the Lincoln Highway location would close on May 31, calling it a “difficult, but necessary” decision.

“I just want to know why,” said Dathen Wallace Sr., a shopper. “They haven’t given us a true reason. They don’t mention why.”

Channel 11 pressed the supermarket chain for more information Saturday.

Jannah Drexler, a Giant Eagle spokesperson, sent a statement saying the decision was “necessary for business reasons,” adding that she wasn’t able to share any other details.

The statement read:

“I can say that we certainly appreciate that many North Versailles Giant Eagle customers and Team Members are disappointed. Unfortunately, the decision to close the store was difficult, but necessary for business reasons. We are committed to maintaining the high level of service those who work and shop at the store have come to expect through its May 31 closure. At that time, we hope that our other area stores can be relied upon to meet the needs customers and Team Members alike.”

Protesters hope Giant Eagle changes its mind, saying the store is always busy.

“I live across the street, and from the moment at 7 in the morning until they close at night, there is a crowd coming in here so they’re making money,” Conners said. “There’s no doubt.”

Township commissioners are now calling on the state to step in. Commissioners George Thompson and Sam Juliano stood in support with the protesters Saturday. They’re hoping to bend the ear of the governor and Giant Eagle’s corporate leaders.

“Giant Eagle’s been a good staple to our community,” said Ward 4 Commissioner Juliano. “None of us commissioners want to see anything go in North Versailles.”

Dathen Wallace’s wife and brother, who has autism, both work at the North Versailles store. He said going to the Giant Eagle in White Oak about 10 minutes away is not ideal.

“People in his community, they work here. It’s not easy to adapt. They don’t have the means to travel that far.” Wallace said. “This is not good business. This is not what this township represents.”

The supermarket chain’s spokesperson said workers at the store will be offered jobs at nearby Giant Eagle locations if they’re interested.

