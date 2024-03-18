Son of man shot, killed in East Liberty looking for answers

PITTSBURGH — Crime scene tape covered East Liberty on a busy Saturday afternoon. Shattered glass surrounds an SUV as a family miles away is at a loss for words.

A 70-year-old man was shot and killed in East Liberty while he was driving.

Channel 11 spoke with the victim’s son who is still recovering after the tragedy.

“I can’t even fathom what could have taken place. If it was personal, for somebody to brazen enough to go kill my daddy in broad daylight,” said Raymond Freeman.

