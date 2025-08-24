‘Sopranos’ star Jerry Adler, Broadway backstage vet turned late-in-life actor, dies at 96

NEW YORK — ‘Sopranos’ star and Broadway back stage vet Jerry Adler has died at 96.

Adler started his career behind the scenes in theater and worked on more than 50 Broadway productions. He later transitioned to acting in his 60s, gaining fame for roles on “The Sopranos” and “The Good Wife.”

A New York funeral home confirmed he died Saturday.

Adler’s acting career spanned over 30 years, with appearances in shows like “Rescue Me” and “Mad About You.” He also returned to Broadway, onstage this time. He hailed from an entertainment family. His father worked in the theater industry and his cousin was famed acting teacher Stella Adler.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group