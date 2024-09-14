Local

Sources: Steelers Plan to Start Rookie OT Troy Fautanu

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Troy Fautanu Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) runs onto the field before an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko) (Matt Durisko/AP)

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers expect rookie first-round pick Troy Fautanu to start at right tackle for the team’s Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos, team sources told Steelers Now.

Fautanu worked with the first team during practice on Thursday, he told Jim Wexell of Steel City Insider. He also worked there on Wednesday, but on the first day of practice this week, Dan Moore Jr. was absent while resting an ankle injury.

The rookie out of Washington continuing to work with the first team on Thursday indicates the team’s seriousness about getting him starting-level reps, as head coach Mike Tomlin laid out on Tuesday.

“We have a commitment to continuing it because we liked what we saw from him during team development,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. “He’s deserving of that. His talents are deserving of that, and so, we’ll balance that the best we can.”

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Woman accused of killing and eating a cat in Ohio is not an immigrant, was born in Canton
  • SKYLIGHTS 2024: Week 3 high school football final scores
  • ‘We just want our stuff back’: Thousands of dollars of merchandise stolen from Pittsburgh business
  • VIDEO: Parents still have questions after Carmalt Elementary School evacuated due to masked man in building
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read