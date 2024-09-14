Sources: Steelers Plan to Start Rookie OT Troy Fautanu

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers expect rookie first-round pick Troy Fautanu to start at right tackle for the team’s Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos, team sources told Steelers Now.

Fautanu worked with the first team during practice on Thursday, he told Jim Wexell of Steel City Insider. He also worked there on Wednesday, but on the first day of practice this week, Dan Moore Jr. was absent while resting an ankle injury.

The rookie out of Washington continuing to work with the first team on Thursday indicates the team’s seriousness about getting him starting-level reps, as head coach Mike Tomlin laid out on Tuesday.

“We have a commitment to continuing it because we liked what we saw from him during team development,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. “He’s deserving of that. His talents are deserving of that, and so, we’ll balance that the best we can.”

