South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Company is able to answer emergency calls again

SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — The South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Company can respond to emergency calls again after a conflict with the borough was resolved.

The South Connellsville council voted to shut the company down on Monday.

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Council asked the fire company to hand over documents, including bank statements and training records. The chief said they provided the documents, but were told they were 90 days late.

On Tuesday, the fire company thanked residents for showing up to support them at a meeting and said they were still the primary source of fire protection for the borough.

On Thursday, the company released new information saying that they met with the borough to clear the air of bad rumors that were going around about the company and said they answered all the questions asked.

On Friday, the South Connellsville Borough came forward and said both parties had reached a mutual understanding and that all issues had been resolved.

“Through open communication and cooperation, we have reached a mutual understanding that allows us to move forward in a positive direction.

“Both the Borough and the Fire Company share the same goal of serving and protecting our community. With that in mind, we are committed to working together collaboratively, maintaining clear communication, and supporting one another to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents,” the borough said.

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