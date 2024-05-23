Local

South Fayette, Cranberry neighborhoods to host free movie nights

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Charter Homes & Neighborhoods will hold their 2024 Outdoor Summer Movie Nights on the Green in two Pittsburgh-area locations.

Open to the public, the events will be held in Charter’s Hastings neighborhood in South Fayette and Meeder neighborhood in Cranberry Township.

Movies will start at 6:30 p.m.

The lineup for Hastings is “Barbie” on June 15, “Wonka” on July 20 and “Trolls Band Together” on Aug. 17.

In Meeder, “Barbie” is on June 22, followed by “Wonka” on July 27 and “Trolls Band Together” on Aug. 24.

