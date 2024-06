SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The South Park wave pool will open for the season on July 4.

The update on the wave pool was posted on the Allegheny County website on Thursday.

South Park’s wave pool had to undergo repairs, forcing it to open after other pools in the county.

The pool has a new liner and is ready to open for the season.

