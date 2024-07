SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The South Park wave pool opened for the season on Thursday.

South Park’s wave pool needed a new liner and had to undergo repairs, forcing it to open after other pools in the county.

The pool is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group