Local

Special concealed carry permit event planned in Glassport Saturday

By WPXI.com News Staff

Allegheny County License to Carry Office (Allegheny County Sheriff's Office)

By WPXI.com News Staff

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is holding another satellite license to carry concealed permit event.

The event is on Saturday, July 15 at the Glassport Senior Center at 544 Monongahela Avenue from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents need a valid ID and $20 cash to get a new permit or renew an existing permit.

This is the sixth event so far in 2023. The sheriff’s office holds these events to help those who cannot get to the courthouse during regular business hours to renew their permit.

Sample HTML block

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh synagogue shooter eligible for death penalty, jury decides
  • 1 woman killed, 1 injured in shooting near park in Brighton Heights; suspect in custody
  • ‘She’s a fighter’: Family of woman brutally attacked with hammer in Peters Township speaks out
  • VIDEO: What to watch out for when shopping for high-end items online
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • Sample HTML block

    Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

    Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW


    TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read