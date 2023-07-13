Special concealed carry permit event planned in Glassport Saturday

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is holding another satellite license to carry concealed permit event.

The event is on Saturday, July 15 at the Glassport Senior Center at 544 Monongahela Avenue from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Residents need a valid ID and $20 cash to get a new permit or renew an existing permit.

This is the sixth event so far in 2023. The sheriff’s office holds these events to help those who cannot get to the courthouse during regular business hours to renew their permit.

