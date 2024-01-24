Local

Special Olympics to bring softball championship to Pittsburgh area

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

The 2024 Special Olympics North America Softball Championship will be held in Pittsburgh in September for the first time.

PITTSBURGH — The Special Olympics announced that the North America Softball Championship will be hosted in Allegheny County this year.

It’ll be the first time Pennsylvania has hosted a national Special Olympics event.

Officials say the decision to bring the games to the region was easy.

“Great staff support, great program support, a long history of the city supporting Special Olympics here in general, and the rich history of the city of Pittsburgh in sports made it a no-brainer, easy decision for us,” said Craig Pippert, of Special Olympics North America.

The tournament is happening at No Offseason Sports in Russellton in September. The games will bring about 30 teams to Pittsburgh, with players traveling from all around the U.S. and Canada.

