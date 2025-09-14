Special teams error, leaky defense sink Steelers vs. Seahawks, 31-17

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

A boneheaded play by rookie running back Kaleb Johnson early in the fourth quarter turned a tight game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks on its ear, leading to a 31-17 Seattle victory.

The Seahawks had just kicked long Josh Myers field goal to take a three-point lead, taking a narrow lead in what had been a tight game throughout.

On the ensuing kickoff, Johnson let the ball bounce over his head, and then did not cover it in the end zone. Seattle running back George Holani covered the ball in the back of the end zone for a touchdown, making the Seattle lead 10 points.

