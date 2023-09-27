Spice Island Tea House announces end of 28-year run in Oakland on social media

PITTSBURGH — Spice Island Tea House, which debuted a menu of Burmese, Malaysian, Indonesian as well as Thai specialties out of a modest Oakland storefront in the mid-1990s and which has drawn in diners ever since, announced it is closing.

After a post earlier today that a “bug” motivated closing for the day due to illness, the restaurant announced a permanent closing for later in the week.

The restaurant’s last day of dine-in service will be Thursday, Sept. 28, with the last day for takeout slated to be Saturday, Sept. 30.

