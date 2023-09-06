Local

Spirit to offer new non-stop flight from Pittsburgh to Miami

By WPXI.com News Staff

Spirit Airlines FILE - Spirit Airlines aircraft are shown at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Aug. 5, 2021, in Houston, Texas.

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh International Airport has a new non-stop route to a much warmer state.

Spirit Airlines will offer a nonstop flight from Pittsburgh to Miami starting on Nov. 15.

The daily flight leaves Pittsburgh around 11:30 a.m. and lands in Miami around 2:15 p.m. Upon returning from the beach, travelers leave Florida around 8 a.m. and return to Pittsburgh around 10:40 a.m.

It’s the second airline to offer a flight from Pittsburgh to Miami.

Spirit is also resuming seasonal flights to Fort Myers and Tampa on Nov. 15.

