RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Spring Garden Road in Reserve Township has reopened to traffic after being closed for construction since June 2.

The road closure was necessary to construct a roadway support structure, perform roadway repairs and replace curb and pavement markings, Allegheny County officials say.

The project was completed by A. Merante Contracting of West Mifflin for $409,838.

Spring Garden Road in Reserve Township reopens to traffic; PRT service to resume Monday

During the closure, Pittsburgh Regional Transit detoured its 7-Spring Garden bus route and temporarily discontinued five stops. Regular service to these stops will resume on Monday morning.

These are the affected PRT stops:

INBOUND

Spring Garden Road opposite #3851 (Stop # 2863)

Spring Garden Road opposite #3681 (Stop # 2864)

Spring Garden Road at Beech Street (Stop # 2865)

OUTBOUND

Spring Garden Road at #3681 (Stop # 2915)

Spring Garden Road at #3851 (Stop # 2916)

Officials say Spring Garden Road is used by an average of 1,960 drivers daily.

