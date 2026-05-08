Stack AV unveils new autonomous truck after years in stealth mode

After years of working in stealth, autonomous driving firm Stack AV unveiled a new autonomous truck at an expo in Las Vegas, the first from a collaboration with partners PACCAR and Peterbilt Motors Co.

Stack AV was founded in 2023 by CEO Bryan Salesky and President Peter Rander. The duo had previously founded autonomous vehicle company Argo AI in 2016, which later secured backing from Ford and Volkswagen, raised over $3.6 billion and employed over 2,000 people. In 2022, the two automakers made the decision to pull the plug, leading to Argo shuttering, with parts of the company being absorbed by Ford Motor Co.

Salesky, Rander and CTO Brett Browning moved quickly to launch Stack, raising an undisclosed investment from SoftBank that was reported to be over $1 billion. Since its inception, Stack has been in stealth mode, working with heads down on the technology.

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