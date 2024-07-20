Local

State leaders, families celebrate ‘Outdoors for All’ day in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — State leaders visited Pittsburgh to celebrate “Outdoors for All” day.

The idea is for people to spend the day outside and enjoy Western Pennsylania’s diverse landscapes.

The celebration was held at Point State Park and organizers say it was the perfect spot to appreciate the outdoors.

“Everyone was out recreating together, whether it was just hanging out and having conversations by the water, having a picnic, giggling and laughing together, it was what ‘Outdoors for All’ encompasses,” said Department of Conservation and Natural Resources DEI director Arlene Marshall-Hockensmith.

Officials hope to make the day an annual celebration.

